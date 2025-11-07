Cam Norrie through to Moselle Open final for second year straight

Open Extended Reactions

Cameron Norrie will aim to go one better than last year after reaching the final again at the Moselle Open in Metz.

The British No. 2 fought back from a set down for the third match in a row to defeat Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Norrie, who has guaranteed a ranking inside the top 30 to finish the season, was rattled by what he perceived as slow play from his opponent in the opening stages, but he took control of the contest in the second set and Sonego's resistance ran out when he served to stay in it in the decider.

Norrie was beaten by Benjamin Bonzi in the final last year, and he will take on either Learner Tien or lucky loser Vitaliy Sachko as he chases a sixth ATP Tour title.

Cameron Norrie will get a second crack at winning the Moselle Open this year. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "It's always a battle when I play Lorenzo. I have a lot of respect for him, he's so passionate about tennis and he came to fight, and we both fought hard today.

"I was really happy with my level. In the third set, even though he was fighting, I really was playing free and I had a lot of support. That really helped me a lot and got me through. I enjoyed this match probably the most this week.

"To make the final again here, it's a special stadium, it's a nice feel. Nothing changes for me tomorrow. One more day to enjoy my tennis for the year. I'm a lucky guy."

Norrie will now face American Learner Tien, who eased past Ukraine's Vitaliy Sachko 6-1, 6-4.

- Aryna Sabalenka to play Nick Kyrgios in 'Battle of the Sexes'

- Jannik Sinner bumps Carlos Alcaraz to take No. 1 ATP ranking

- Nick Kyrgios: Feeling pressure ahead of 'Battle of the Sexes'

Also through to a final, in his new adopted home city of Athens as he looks to secure a 101st title, is Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian defeated German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Hellenic Championship.

Djokovic's opponent will be second seed Lorenzo Musetti, who needs to take the title in order to overhaul Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fight for the final ATP Finals place.

Musetti beat Sebastian Korda 6-0, 5-7, 7-5.