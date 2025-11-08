Open Extended Reactions

Cameron Norrie blew a glorious chance to win his sixth ATP Tour title as he lost out to teenager Learner Tien at the Moselle Open in Metz.

A topsy-turvy clash saw the British number two fight back from a set down and then 1-4 in the deciding set to lead 5-1 in the tie-break only for Tien to clinch a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6) victory.

Cam Norrie lost once again in the final of the Moselle Open. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images.

Having been beaten in the final of the same event by Benjamin Bonzi 12 months ago, Norrie was highly motivated to go one better and claim his first title in nearly three years.

But instead it was 19-year-old Tien who was able to celebrate a maiden tour crown, and he will join Norrie as a seed at the Australian Open.

Norrie had won three matches in a row from a set down so he would certainly not have panicked when Tien took the opener.

The 30-year-old's pressure paid off early in the second set and he confidently levelled the contest only to go behind again early in the decider.

He was hanging on when Tien forced two break points leading 4-1 but Norrie saved them both and the young American appeared to be feeling the occasion as three games in a row went his opponent's way.

The title looked to be heading Norrie's way in the tie-break but a missed chance to lead 6-1 swung the momentum again and, although he saved one match point, he netted on Tien's second chance.