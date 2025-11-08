Open Extended Reactions

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Elena Rybakina won the WTA Finals after beating No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (0) on Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Rybakina struck eight aces and converted the sole break of the match on the indoor hardcourt in Riyadh.

It was a second loss in the final of the season-ending tournament for Sabalenka after the four-time Grand Slam winner lost to Caroline Garcia in the 2022 title match.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion from Kazakhstan, was playing her first title match in her third consecutive WTA Finals appearance.

She collected $5.23 million after going 5-0 at the event featuring the top eight women. The WTA said that was the largest payout in the history of women's sports. Sabalenka, who entered the match with an 8-5 head-to-head edge over her opponent, earned $2.7 million as runner-up.

Rybakina broke for a 4-2 lead in the first set, and Sabalenka saved four break points in the second to force the tiebreaker. The Belarusian entered the match with a 22-2 record in tiebreakers this year but was shut out in this one, hitting a backhand return long on match point.

The 26-year-old Rybakina recorded her tour-best 45th hard-court win of the season. She became the 10th straight first-time winner of the WTA Finals and will finish the year at a career-high No. 5 after a 58-19 record that included three titles.

Sabalenka will finish ranked No. 1 for a second straight season. This year, she won four titles, including the US Open, and had 63 match wins. She also reached the finals of the French Open and Australian Open.