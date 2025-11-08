Open Extended Reactions

ATHENS -- Novak Djokovic won his 101st career title by rallying for a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the Hellenic Championship on Saturday.

The loss ended Musetti's hopes of qualifying for season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, with Felix Auger-Aliassime earning the last spot instead.

Djokovic, 38, set a men's record with his 72nd title on hard courts, one more than Roger Federer.

"An incredible battle," Djokovic said. "Three hours of a grueling match, physically. ... I'm just very proud of myself to get through this one."

The last set featured five breaks before Djokovic clinched the victory with a service winner. Musetti has now lost his past six tour-level finals.