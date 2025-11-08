Open Extended Reactions

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Finals in Turin next week with injury, he announced on social media Saturday.

Djokovic, 38, made history on Saturday when he became the oldest man to win on the ATP Tour after winning the Athens Open.

Djokovic claimed his 101st title after beating Lorenzo Musetti in three sets. But he played with wrapping on his shoulder and later announced he is not fit enough to play in the end-of-season showpiece.

"I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best but after today's final in Athens, I'm sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury," he posted on Instagram. "I'm truly sorry to the fans who were hoping to see me play - your support means so much.

"I wish all the players an amazing tournament, and I can't wait to be back on the court with you all soon."

Djokovic's withdrawal means that Musetti has a reprieve. He needed to win the title in Athens to qualify for the Finals on home soil but his defeat meant he finished ninth in the race. As the first alternate, he got his second chance when Djokovic pulled out.

PA contributed to this report.