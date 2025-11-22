        <
          Granollers, Martínez help Spain reach Davis Cup final

          • Associated Press
          Nov 22, 2025, 07:23 PM

          BOLOGNA, Italy -- Spain reached the Davis Cup final thanks to doubles pair Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez, who defeated Germany's Tim Pütz and Kevin Krawietz 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Saturday for a 2-1 win in their semifinal.

          Alexander Zverev had kept the Germans' hopes alive with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Jaume Munar after Pablo Carreño Busta got Spain off to a winning start against Jan-Lennard Struff.

          Carreño Busta saved five consecutive set points in the tiebreaker before beating the German veteran 6-4, 7-6 (6).

          But Granollers and Martínez shocked Pütz and Krawietz by dealing them just their second Davis Cup loss.

          It sent the Spanish team, which was without injured No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, back into the final for the first time in six years.

          Spain will face two-time defending champion Italy, which defeated Belgium on Friday.