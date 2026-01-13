Australian Open 2026: How to watch in the UK, schedule, more

Aryna Sabalenka says she will risk fines in order to skip tournaments in 2026 to avoid burnout. (1:26)

The first Grand Slam of the year is nearly upon us, and the action will be at Melbourne Park for the 2026 Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner will be aiming to win his third consecutive singles title, after defeating Alexander Zverev in the final at the Rod Laver Arena last year.

Madison Keys heads Down Under as defending women's champion, but world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka plans to reclaim the title, which she won in 2023 and 2024 -- losing in last year's final to Keys.

Carlos Alcaraz has won two of each Grand Slam except the Australian Open, where he has not yet surpassed the quarterfinals.

Here's everything you need to know about the tournament and how you can watch it from the UK.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will renew their rivalry at the Australian Open AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Key details and how to watch

Dates: Monday, Jan. 12 to Thursday, Jan. 15 (qualifying), Sunday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 1 (main draw)

Venue: Melbourne Park

Draw: Thursday, Jan. 15 at 3.30 a.m. GMT

How to watch: The Australian Open will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and Discovery+. You can also follow live updates on ESPN. While a trip to Australia means unsociable hours for UK fans, both the men's and women's singles (Jan. 31, Feb. 1) take place at 8.30 a.m. GMT.

Emma Raducanu will hope to regain form at the Australian Open. Al Bello/Getty Images

Match schedule

Men's singles bracket | Women's singles bracket

Schedule for matches

Jan. 18-20: First round

Jan. 21-22: Second round

Jan. 23-24: Third round

Jan. 25-26: Fourth round

Jan. 27-28: Quarterfinals

Jan. 29: Women's semifinals

Jan. 30: Men's semifinals

Jan. 31: Women's final (8.30 a.m. GMT)

Feb. 1: Men's final (8.30 a.m. GMT)

Cameron Norrie is the highest ranked British men's player heading to Melbourne. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Brit watch

Six British athletes are directly in the main draw this year, including Emma Raducanu. The other national No. 1, Jack Draper, had to pull out due to injury.

Raducanu heads to Australia after ending her 2025 season early with illness -- as she chose to turn her focus on ensuring she is as fit as possible for Melbourne. Raducanu, however, has struggled with injuries and form at the United Cup, pulling out of her first match and losing her second.

Sonny Kortal, Francesca Jones and Katie Boulter are the other female tennis stars in the main draw.

Cam Norrie, meanwhile, will be aiming to go further than his best performance in Melbourne, a fourth-round exit in 2024. The first open of the year comes after a strong season for Norrie, which saw him reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the third round at the US Open.

Jacob Fearnley has Australian Open form -- having beaten Nick Kyrgios this time last year.

Venus Williams has earned a wildcard for this year's tournament. Heather Khalifa/AP

Top global stars

Melbourne Park will see tennis' elite juke it out.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are set to renew their rivalry on the men's side, with Novak Djokovic -- heading into Melbourne as the fourth seeds -- eager to shine in what could be his last tournament in Melbourne. Last year, Djokovic retired hurt after the first set of his semifinal, which he lost 6-7 to Alexander Zverev.

Aryna Sabalenka is a two-time winner in Australian Open but a title in Melbourne was her only Grand Slam blemish in 2025, having reigned supreme in Paris, Wimbledon and New York.

Iga Swiatek, having never even reached a final Down Under, is one to watch as are Americans Madison Keys, Coco Gauff and the one and only Venus Williams.

Keys is looking to defend her crown, Gauff is aiming for a first Slam while Williams has been awarded a wildcard spot to compete in her first Australian Open since 2021.

Prize money

Winner: $4.15 million (£2.07m)

Runner-up: $2.15M (£1.07m)

Semifinals: $1.25M (£620,000)

Quarterfinals: $750,000 (£373,450)

Fourth round: $480,000 (£239.000)

Third round: $327,750 (£163,200)

Second round: $225K (£112,000)

First Round: $150,000 (£74,700)

Qualifying third round: $83,500 (£41,600)

Qualifying second round: $57,000 (£28,400)

Qualifying first round: $40,500 (£20,160)

Values in AUD. Exchange rates correct as of Jan. 9.

Novak Djokovic has played sparingly in recent months in a bid to prolong his glittering career. Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Previous winners

2015: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams

2016: Novak Djokovic, Angelique Kerber

2017: Roger Federer, Serena Williams

2018: Roger Federer, Caroline Wozniaki

2019: Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka

2020: Novak Djokovic, Sofia Kenin

2021: Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka

2022: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty

2023: Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka

2024: Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka

2025: Jannik Sinner, Madison Keys

