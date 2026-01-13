        <
          Australian Open 2026: How to watch in the UK, schedule, more

          Aryna Sabalenka slams 'insane' tennis schedule

          Aryna Sabalenka says she will risk fines in order to skip tournaments in 2026 to avoid burnout.

          Jan 13, 2026

          The first Grand Slam of the year is nearly upon us, and the action will be at Melbourne Park for the 2026 Australian Open.

          Jannik Sinner will be aiming to win his third consecutive singles title, after defeating Alexander Zverev in the final at the Rod Laver Arena last year.

          Madison Keys heads Down Under as defending women's champion, but world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka plans to reclaim the title, which she won in 2023 and 2024 -- losing in last year's final to Keys.

          Carlos Alcaraz has won two of each Grand Slam except the Australian Open, where he has not yet surpassed the quarterfinals.

          Here's everything you need to know about the tournament and how you can watch it from the UK.

          Key details and how to watch

          Dates: Monday, Jan. 12 to Thursday, Jan. 15 (qualifying), Sunday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 1 (main draw)

          Venue: Melbourne Park

          Draw: Thursday, Jan. 15 at 3.30 a.m. GMT

          How to watch: The Australian Open will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and Discovery+. You can also follow live updates on ESPN. While a trip to Australia means unsociable hours for UK fans, both the men's and women's singles (Jan. 31, Feb. 1) take place at 8.30 a.m. GMT.

          Match schedule

          Men's singles bracket | Women's singles bracket

          Schedule for matches

          Jan. 18-20: First round
          Jan. 21-22: Second round
          Jan. 23-24: Third round
          Jan. 25-26: Fourth round
          Jan. 27-28: Quarterfinals
          Jan. 29: Women's semifinals
          Jan. 30: Men's semifinals
          Jan. 31: Women's final (8.30 a.m. GMT)
          Feb. 1: Men's final (8.30 a.m. GMT)

          Brit watch

          Six British athletes are directly in the main draw this year, including Emma Raducanu. The other national No. 1, Jack Draper, had to pull out due to injury.

          Raducanu heads to Australia after ending her 2025 season early with illness -- as she chose to turn her focus on ensuring she is as fit as possible for Melbourne. Raducanu, however, has struggled with injuries and form at the United Cup, pulling out of her first match and losing her second.

          Sonny Kortal, Francesca Jones and Katie Boulter are the other female tennis stars in the main draw.

          Cam Norrie, meanwhile, will be aiming to go further than his best performance in Melbourne, a fourth-round exit in 2024. The first open of the year comes after a strong season for Norrie, which saw him reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the third round at the US Open.

          Jacob Fearnley has Australian Open form -- having beaten Nick Kyrgios this time last year.

          Top global stars

          Melbourne Park will see tennis' elite juke it out.

          Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are set to renew their rivalry on the men's side, with Novak Djokovic -- heading into Melbourne as the fourth seeds -- eager to shine in what could be his last tournament in Melbourne. Last year, Djokovic retired hurt after the first set of his semifinal, which he lost 6-7 to Alexander Zverev.

          Aryna Sabalenka is a two-time winner in Australian Open but a title in Melbourne was her only Grand Slam blemish in 2025, having reigned supreme in Paris, Wimbledon and New York.

          Iga Swiatek, having never even reached a final Down Under, is one to watch as are Americans Madison Keys, Coco Gauff and the one and only Venus Williams.

          Keys is looking to defend her crown, Gauff is aiming for a first Slam while Williams has been awarded a wildcard spot to compete in her first Australian Open since 2021.

          Prize money

          Winner: $4.15 million (£2.07m)
          Runner-up: $2.15M (£1.07m)
          Semifinals: $1.25M (£620,000)
          Quarterfinals: $750,000 (£373,450)
          Fourth round: $480,000 (£239.000)
          Third round: $327,750 (£163,200)
          Second round: $225K (£112,000)
          First Round: $150,000 (£74,700)
          Qualifying third round: $83,500 (£41,600)
          Qualifying second round: $57,000 (£28,400)
          Qualifying first round: $40,500 (£20,160)

          Values in AUD. Exchange rates correct as of Jan. 9.

          Previous winners

          2015: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams
          2016: Novak Djokovic, Angelique Kerber
          2017: Roger Federer, Serena Williams
          2018: Roger Federer, Caroline Wozniaki
          2019: Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka
          2020: Novak Djokovic, Sofia Kenin
          2021: Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka
          2022: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty
          2023: Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka
          2024: Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka
          2025: Jannik Sinner, Madison Keys

