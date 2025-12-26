British No. 1 Jack Draper to miss 2026 Australian Open with arm injury

Open Extended Reactions

British No. 1 Jack Draper has confirmed he will not play at the 2026 Australian Open, as he continues to recover from a bruised bone in his left arm.

The 24-year-old has struggled with injury in 2025, having played just one singles match since Wimbledon -- and he now admits that the first Grand Slam of the next calendar year comes slightly too soon.

In a video on X, Draper said: "Unfortunately, me and my team have decided not to head out to Australia this year. It's a really, really tough decision, with Australia being a Grand Slam, it's one of the biggest tournaments in our sport.

"I've had this injury for a long time and, I'm at the end stages of the process, and to step back on court in best-of-five set tennis so soon just doesn't feel like the smart decision, right now, for me and my tennis.

"I've obviously been through a fair amount of setbacks so far -- but by far and away this one's been the most difficult, the most challenging and complex one that I've had.

Draper's last singles match was his first round win at the U.S. Open over Federico Agustin Gomez. He appeared uncomfortable on serve during the game, before later confirming he would withdraw from the tournament.

He was diagnosed with a bruised bone following his second round defeat to Marin Cilic at Wimbledon.

Jack Draper will miss the Australian Open as he continues to recover from injury. Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The Brit, who is ranked No. 10 in the world in men's singles, had hoped to make his return at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown at London's Copper Box last month -- but was advised to wait longer before playing.

"It's weird, it always seems to make me more resilient, make me hungrier, to make me want to become the player I want to become even more. I'm looking forward to getting back out there in 2026 and competing.

"I just want to thank everyone all the support in 2025. It means the world to me to be competing and to be playing out there on the tour with the other guys, and I'm looking forward to doing that again," added Draper.

The Australian Open's main draw will begin on Jan. 12.