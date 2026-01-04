Open Extended Reactions

British No. 1 Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from her opening clash with Naomi Osaka at the United Cup in Perth.

The 23-year-old was scheduled to represent Team GB against the four-time major winner on Sunday, but pulled out ahead of the match due to an unknown injury.

Team GB captain Tim Henman told Australian broadcaster Nine: "I've got to be honest, she was very, very close.

"It was not any easy decision. She had been building up and practising really well."

Henman said he hoped she would be fit for Team GB's next group stage clash against Greece.

He told Nine: "I don't think she is necessarily out of this tournament just yet."

Osaka will instead face British No. 10 Katie Swan.

Raducanu withdrew from two exhibition matches late last year in order to focus on getting fit for the start of the 2026 season.