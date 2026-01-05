Open Extended Reactions

PERTH, Australia -- Coco Gauff posted to social media just before she started her United Cup singles match Monday, hoping to add context to her recent comments about American tennis fans.

The ensuing match didn't go well for the No. 4-ranked Gauff, who lost the first five games and struggled in a 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-0 loss to No. 42 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in Perth.

It gave Spain a 1-0 lead over the defending champion U.S. team in the Group A contest ahead of the men's singles and mixed doubles.

"I'm going to clarify because people are dragging this out of context," Gauff said in the pre-match post, referring to the "worst" comments she made earlier at the tournament comparing support for players from smaller countries with the kind of support American players receive on foreign soil.