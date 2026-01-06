Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Players at the Australian Open will compete for their share of a record A$111.5 million (US$ 74.9 million) prize pool this year, after Tennis Australia announced a 16% bump in the total prize money for 2026.

Winners will take home A$4.15 million (US$2.79 million) in an increase of 19% on last year's amount of A$3.5 million (US$2.35 million), while there are hefty surges in the early rounds as well, with a first-round exit netting a record A$150,000 (US$100,750). That means wildcard entrants are guaranteed a handy pay packet to kick-start their year on the tour.

Qualifiers, too, have seen an increase in pay, with an exit in any of the three rounds earning an additional 16% compared to last year.

Last year's total prize pool was worth A$96.5 million (US$64.81 million).

In a statement, Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said the rise shows the tournament's commitment not only to the superstars of the game, but those who might just be starting out on tour, or those who may struggle financially throughout the season.

"This 16% increase demonstrates our commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level," Tiley said.

"From boosting qualifying prize money by 55% since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we're ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors."

He said the prize pool was part of a broader Tennis Australia commitment to funding other events throughout the Australian summer, with a total of A$135 million (US$90.7 million) being "invested" across the swing down under, which includes tournaments like the United Cup, and 250 events in Brisbane, Hobart, and Adelaide.

"This investment strengthens tennis's foundation, ensuring the sport's long-term health and commercial growth," he said. "By supporting players at all levels, we're building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans."

The 2026 Australian Open qualifying begins on Monday, Jan. 12, with the main draw beginning on Sunday, Jan. 18 and concluding on Sunday, Feb. 1.

