Could this be Djokovic's best shot at a record 25th major title?

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The list of those who have penned the Novak Djokovic sporting obituary is almost as long as the tennis legend's extensive honor roll. But time and time again, Djokovic has challenged the narrative, while building what is now unquestionably the greatest legacy in tennis history with 24 major titles.

There's no denying that he wants to rewrite the record books further -- even at age 38, with time no longer on his side.

And he's hardly fading into irrelevancy. Despite being the second-oldest man in the sport and the oldest currently ranked inside the ATP's top 60, Djokovic spent last season ranked inside the top 7, was one of just two men to reach the semifinals at all four majors, and became the third man in history to notch 100 tournament wins in a career. He still possesses all the tools, nous, firepower and -- perhaps most crucially -- hunger to mix it with everyone else in the sport. That includes Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the destructive duo that has seemingly lapped the entire competition over the past 24 months, and the two that almost certainly stand in his way of another crown in Australia.

Since Djokovic triumphed at the 2023 US Open, his last major title, Sinner and Alcaraz have combined to win the following eight Slams and establish a new era of dominance in tennis. World No. 2 Sinner has beaten Djokovic in each of their past five matches, including at the semifinal stage of the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. Djokovic has fared better against No. 1-ranked Alcaraz: The pair share a 2-2 head-to-head record since the beginning of 2024.

"I understand Sinner and Alcaraz are playing on a different level right now from anybody else. That's a fact. But that doesn't mean that nobody else has a chance," a confident Djokovic explained on the eve of the Australian Open. "I like my chances in any tournament, particularly here. I know that when I'm healthy, when I'm able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together on a given day, I feel like I can beat anybody.

"If I don't have that self-belief and confidence in myself then I wouldn't be here. Right now, I'm still No. 4 in the world, still competing at the highest level. I'm just grateful to have another shot, particularly here. I always love playing in Australia."

If Djokovic is to climb to the outright record of 25 major singles titles, it would be both fitting and likely if it were achieved this fortnight at the Australian Open, the Grand Slam he has owned throughout his tennis life. Djokovic is a record 10-time tournament champion, boasts a 91% win rate when playing at Melbourne Park, and has lost just six matches here in 19 years. The iconic blue hard court at Rod Laver Arena might as well be his second home; a stage where he has produced some of the most breathtaking tennis and countless magical moments, all of which cannot be underestimated when assessing Djokovic's title prospects in 2026.

Perhaps another advantage for Djokovic as he enters the twilight of his career is that despite all of his accolades and achievement, few, if any, actually now expect him to best either Sinner or Alcaraz in best-of-five-set competition. Is there a risk they underestimate him? Maybe, maybe not, but both men will be preoccupied with chasing their own slice of history this fortnight, which heaps only more burden and expectation on their shoulders. Sinner is seeking to join Djokovic as the only men in the Open era to win the Australian Open in three consecutive years. Meanwhile, a title at Melbourne Park this year would made Alcaraz the youngest man (age 22) in history to complete the career Slam.

Djokovic isn't concerning himself with any of that, however, focusing only on how he can spoil their respective parties.

"My priority is really taking care of my body, building momentum and not spending unnecessary energy," said Djokovic. "[Last year] I was missing a little bit of juice in my legs, to be able to compete with these guys at the latter stages of a Grand Slam. But I'm definitely giving my best and I think I have challenged them on their route to the titles. We know how good they are and they absolutely deserve to be where they are. Hopefully I can go far again and get a chance to play them."

No matter the result of Djokovic's Australian Open campaign, the simple fact he's even in fringe championship discussions at this point of his career, let alone a bona fide title contender, is mind-boggling. His longevity and excellence is unprecedented and unlikely to ever be repeated. Since turning 35 a little over 3½ years ago, Djokovic has won four Grand Slam titles, reached the semifinals at a major 11 times, hoisted two ATP Finals trophies, won an Olympic gold medal, and spent 59 weeks at world No. 1. That alone is worthy of a place in the tennis Hall of Fame.

"There has been a lot of talk about the 25th, but I try to focus on what I have achieved, not what I'm possibly achieving," said Djokovic. "I'm the last guy that should complain or regret anything. I mean, I have broken pretty much any record there is to break in this sport and I'm eternally grateful to tennis for giving me the opportunity to travel the world and live my dream. I'm still living my dream, to be honest. I hope it comes to [25], but 24 is also not a bad number!"