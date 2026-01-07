How to watch 2026 Australian Open: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 tennis Grand Slam season kicks off in January with the Australian Open. Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys will look to defend their titles in men's and women's singles, while Coco Gauff will vie for her first championship in the tournament. Venus Williams was awarded a wild-card spot to compete in her first Australian Open since 2021.

Check out key facts about the 2026 Australian Open below:

How can fans watch?

Daily qualifying can be watched on ESPN+, with individual court streams available when the tournament starts. Whip-around coverage for all rounds will air on ESPN2 (and ESPN for the semifinals). Coverage can be watched on the Australian Open streaming hub.

Daily qualifying

Jan. 11-17

Tournament start

Jan. 18

Round of 16

Jan. 24

Quarterfinals

Jan. 26

Women's and Men's semifinals

Jan. 29

Women's championship

Jan. 31

Men's championship

Feb. 1

How can fans access more tennis content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN tennis hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules and more.