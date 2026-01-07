How to watch 2026 Australian Open: ESPN schedule

The 2026 tennis Grand Slam season kicks off in January with the Australian Open. Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys will look to defend their titles in men's and women's singles, while Coco Gauff will vie for her first championship in the tournament. Venus Williams was awarded a wild-card spot to compete in her first Australian Open since 2021.
Check out key facts about the 2026 Australian Open below:
How can fans watch?
Daily qualifying can be watched on ESPN+, with individual court streams available when the tournament starts. Whip-around coverage for all rounds will air on ESPN2 (and ESPN for the semifinals). Coverage can be watched on the Australian Open streaming hub.
Daily qualifying
Jan. 11-17
Tournament start
Jan. 18
Round of 16
Jan. 24
Quarterfinals
Jan. 26
Women's and Men's semifinals
Jan. 29
Women's championship
Jan. 31
Men's championship
Feb. 1
How can fans access more tennis content from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN tennis hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules and more.