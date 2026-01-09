Open Extended Reactions

Alexandra Eala has continued her excellent form at the start of the WTA Tour season by progressing to semifinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Philippines tennis star defeated Poland's Magda Linette 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday. The pair had faced each other twice previously, with the Pole, The No. 5 seed in Auckland, victorious on both occasions.

She will face China's Wang Xinyu, the No. 7 seed, in the semifinals.

"It feels so good," Eala said after defeating Linette. "Thank you, everybody, for being here.

"I did my best. I do what I can and if I see an opening, I think it's important that I go for it. Today was difficult. Obviously, Magda being such an experienced player and I have [had] difficulties playing against her before, so I'm happy that I've seen my level increase and my level improve."

Eala, the No. 4 seed, commenced her first appearance in Auckland by defeating Donna Vekic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round. She then won 6-0, 6-2 against Petra Marcinko to progress the the quarterfinals.