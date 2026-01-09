Open Extended Reactions

Never-say-die Alex de Minaur has lit up Ken Rosewall Arena to send Australia's United Cup quarter-final against Poland into a deciding mixed doubles rubber.

Alex de Minaur showed off his renowned fighting spirit in a gutsy three-set win over Hubert Hurkacz. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Australia's baseline warrior repelled everything Hubert Hurkacz could fire at him before pulling out a pulsating 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory over the power-serving former Wimbledon semi-finalist.

Australia were staring down the barrel of elimination after six-time major winner Iga Swiatek dealt soon-to-be first-time grand-slam seed Maya Joint a harsh reality check with a 6-1 6-1 mauling in Friday night's women's singles encounter.

But de Minaur once again delivered for his country, the world No.6 electrifying his home-town Sydney spectators with signature tenacity, speed and courage under fire.

De Minaur had no right winning the opening set.

He faced break points on every one of his first five service games, fending off nine in all, before suddenly the pressure of not converting told on Hurkacz.

Untroubled on his first four service games, the Pole over-cooked a backhand to give de Minaur the first break of the match, prompting the Sydney fan favourite to whip the crowd into a frenzy in celebration.

An energised de Minaur then duly held to love to close out the set amid an incredible run of 21 consecutive points won on his serve.

Alas, he faltered serving at 4-5, Hurkacz winning a lung-busting 35-shot rally to bring up set point, then rifling a backhand down-the-line pass to level the match.

Undeterred by the setback, the speed "Demon" broke the fatiguing Hurkacz to love in the third game of the deciding set and held firm to lock the tie up after two hours and 20 sapping minutes.

"Nights like these.are just the best," a delirious de Minaur told the packed crowd.

"I love playing here., I love playing in front of you guys. The atmosphere from the very first point to the last was amazing and thank you from the bottom of my heart."

He admitted to harbouring some "dark thoughts" in the third set but produced just two unforced errors to prevail.

"That's what it too," de Minaur said.

"I just had to fight him off from the first point to the last, a huge mental effort."

Swiatek and Hurkacz were slated to face Storm Hunter and John-Patrick Smith in the mixed doubles, but Polish captain Mateusz Terczyński opted to rest his singles stars and draft in Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski.

Swiatek earlier overcame a mysterious meltdown to crush Joint in straight sets and give Poland a 1-0 lead.

Swiatek needed just 58 minutes to edge the two-time runners-up to within one more match win of a third consecutive semi-final appearance at the $17 million mixed teams showpiece.

But the former world No.1's victory was anything but straightforward.

The 24-year-old burst into tears at the opening changeover, despite breaking the Australian teenager in the third game for a 2-1 lead, only to return to the court and play on.

Swiatek gave her courtside teammates a thumbs-up after gaining a double break for a 4-1 lead and barely lost a point in winning six games on the spin to seize the first set.

The reigning Wimbledon champion was equally as dominant in the second set, showing no let-up or any signs of injury or physical ailments in breaking the 19-year-old Joint twice more to secure a most lop-sided victory.

While Joint will be disappointed with the manner of her defeat, the world No.32 remains guaranteed to be seeded for the first time at this month's Australian Open in Melbourne.