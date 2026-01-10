Australian Open 2026: Which Brits are playing in the first Grand Slam of the year?

Open Extended Reactions

2025 was a strong year for British tennis.

Jack Draper rose to No. 4 in the world rankings, winning his first Masters 1000 title and reaching the final of another. Cam Norrie made a run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals and also closed out the season with a win over Carlos Alcaraz. On the women's side, Emma Raducanu matched her prodigious talent with consistency and returned to the Top 30 of the WTA. Katie Boulter won her first title on clay while Sonay Kartal broke into the top 50 for the first time in her career.

The question now is if a further step forward can be taken in 2026?

The first stop on the tennis calendar is at Melbourne for the Australian Open. While Brit No. 1 Jack Draper has already pulled out of the tournament through injury, there remain multiple prospects at the "happy slam." The tournaments begins on Jan. 12.

ESPN takes a look at all the British players taking part in the Grand Slam.

Already qualified

WOMEN:

Emma Raducanu

World Ranking: 29

Previous Aus. Open showings: 3rd round (2025)

Last year was the first since in 2022 where the 23-year-old featured in all four Grand Slams. Raducanu also reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and the semifinals of the WTA 500 Citi Open in Washington. But the surest sign of the Brit returning to her best came at Wimbledon. She went toe-to-toe against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, saving seven set-points in the first set and was also 4-1 up in the second set.

Sonay Kartal

World Ranking: 68

Previous Aus. Open showings: 1st round (2025)

Sonay Kartal broke through in a big way in 2025. The 24-year-old made her first-ever appearance in the main draw of the Australian Open, French Open and US Open. At Wimbledon, she became only the fourth woman this century to reach the round of 16 after entering the tournament unseeded. Her biggest win of the season came at the Beijing Open, where she defeated world No. 5 Mira Andreeva in the quarterfinal.

Francesca Jones

World ranking: 72

Previous Aus. Open showings: 1st round (2021)

Francesca Jones' world ranking of 72 is a testament to her rise over the past year, considering that she began 2025 outside the top 150. She won two WTA 125 events, and also reached the semifinal of the São Paulo WTA 250. Born with a genetic condition called Ectodermal Dysplasia (ED) syndrome (missing one finger on each hand and three toes), Jones has worked hard to rid herself from recurring injuries.

MEN:

Cam Norrie

World Ranking: 28

Previous Aus. Open showings: Fourth round (2024)

Cam Norrie earned the "biggest win of my career" last year, after defeating world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Masters after going a set down. It was an especially sweet win for Norrie, given Alcaraz had knocked him out at the quarterfinals in Wimbledon just a couple of months prior. He also achieved his best run at French Open, reaching the fourth round where he went out to Novak Djokovic.

Jacob Fearnley

World ranking: 74

Previous Aus. Open showings: Third round (2025)

Jacob Fearnley has fond memories of Melbourne. In his debut at the Australian Open last year, the 24-year-old beat home favourite Nick Kyrgios in straight sets. It was an incredible start to a strong year for Fearnley, who had career-best showings in three of the four Grand Slams.

In qualifying:

Women:

Katie Boulter

Harriet Dart

Mimi Xu

Men:

Billy Harris

Jan Choinski

Dan Evans

Oliver Crawford

Arthur Fery

Jack Pinnington Jones

Ryan Peniston

George Loffhagen

Jay Clarke