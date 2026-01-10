Aryna Sabalenka says she will risk fines in order to skip tournaments in 2026 to avoid burnout. (1:26)

Matching yet another Lleyton Hewitt feat would be small fry as a less "obsessed" Alex de Minaur continues his quest to join the heavyweights of men's tennis.

De Minaur is within striking distance of becoming the first Australian man to crack the world's top five since his national team captain and idol in 2006.

The 26-year-old is enjoying such lofty heights as a result of becoming the first Australian since Hewitt in 2004 to reach the semifinals of the ATP's season-ending championship.

De Minaur has also emulated a series of Hewitt's grand slam accomplishments, including reaching the last eight at four consecutive four majors in 2024-25.

But the baseline warrior won't rest until he starts seriously contending for grand slam spoils.

Hence why de Minaur could barely care less about being on the cusp of the world's top five after falling short in all six of his grand slam quarterfinal appearances.

"I will talk about it when I know it's 100% certain," de Minaur said as he fixes his steely focus on Sunday week's Australian Open start.

"It is what it is. Ultimately in tennis, there are so many variables. Over the years, that's something that I've obsessed about, and something that I've looked at after every single match and focused on everyone else's results.

"And, as I saw last year, it consumed me. It was too much.

"So I'm doing my best to kind of be a lot more chilled out about it. If it happens, it happens."

De Minaur was happy to let Hewitt do the talking for him after his skipper enjoyed a front-row view of his charge's inspired three-set win over former Wimbledon semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz at the United Cup on Friday night.

Despite Australia exiting the event after Storm Hunter and John-Patrick Smith lost the deciding mixed doubles rubber. Hewitt believes de Minaur is primed for another Open run after also beating top-20 star Jakub Mensik and losing to three-time major finalist Casper Ruud in his season opener.

"I thought it was a great performance by Alex and perfect preparation for him going into Melbourne now," Hewitt said.

"Alex had to dig deep and find a way (against Hurkacz), and he was able to hang around long enough in that opening set to be able to win it."

After four straight second-week runs at Melbourne Park, and a breakthrough quarterfinal showing last year, de Minaur could not be happier with his build-up for another home slam title tilt.

Whether he is seeded five or six, the Sydneysider is certain to enter a major at a career-high ranking.

"I played some good tennis here, and ultimately any improvements would be important," he said of the prospect of a top-five seeding.

"Ultimately, those are the goals that I will be pursuing.

"Whether I achieve it this next coming week or at the end of the year or in the middle of the year, I'm going to be looking forward to hopefully finishing off the year higher than I did this last year, so that's my main goal."

Hewitt is also backing Australian women's No.1 Maya Joint to make her mark in Melbourne, despite the 19-year-old's rough and winless Cup campaign.

Joint missed Australia's opening tie through illness, then endured a baptism of fire on debut under Hewitt, losing in straight sets in both her matches against multiple grand slam champions Barbora Krejcikova and Iga Swiatek.

"Maya put up a great fight," Hewitt said of her 6-1 6-1 loss to the second-ranked Swiatek on Friday night.

"Her ball-striking was a lot better tonight than a couple of days ago, and it's been a tough event for her (after) obviously getting crook and having quite a few days off before coming in.

"I think for her, big picture at the Australian Open and next week playing (in Adelaide), she's in a lot better shape than ... a couple of days ago."