SYDNEY -- Poland reached the United Cup final after Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zielinski beat Coco Gauff and Christian Harrison 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) in a mixed doubles decider.

Poland will face Switzerland in Sunday's final.

Kawa and Zielinski were decisive once again, having won the mixed doubles decider in the quarterfinals against Australia. Six-time Grand Slam singles champion Iga Świątek rushed over to join the celebration.

Earlier, Gauff beat the No. 2-ranked Świątek 6-4, 6-2 to force the decider.

Fourth-ranked Gauff, the French Open champion, evened the matchup at 1-1 after Hubert Hurkacz beat Taylor Fritz 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2) in the singles opener at Ken Rosewall Arena. It was Gauff's fourth straight victory over Świątek, the Wimbledon champion.

The Swiss advanced when Belinda Bencic combined with Jakub Paul in the deciding mixed doubles to defeat Belgium's Elise Mertens and Zizou Bergs 6-3, 0-6, 10-5.

Tournament organizers started play 30 minutes earlier than scheduled with searing temperatures of up to 109 Fahrenheit in the forecast for Sydney.