What is the Australian Open 2026 prize money? All-time stats

Aryna Sabalenka says she will risk fines in order to skip tournaments in 2026 to avoid burnout. (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

We don't have to wait long for our first major of the year -- as the best players in the world descend on Melbourne for the Australian Open.

It's no secret that the very best tennis players can earn an extraordinary amount of money playing the sport, and the four Grand Slam tournaments offer winners a serious chance at a multi-million dollar paycheque.

With confirmation that this year's competition will have the highest prize pool ever offered down under, here's everything you need to know about how much is on offer at the Rod Laver Arena in 2026.

What is the Australian Open 2026 prize money?

Round-by-round breakdown, men's and women's singles (values in AUD, exchange rates correct as of Jan. 12)

Winner: $4.15M (US$2.79M, GBP£2.07M)

Runner-up: A$2.15M (US$1.45M, GBP£1.07M)

Semifinalists: A$1.25M (US$840K, GBP£620K)

Quarterfinalists: A$750K (US$500K, GBP£373K)

Fourth round: $480K (US$320K, GBP£239K)

Third round: $327.75K (US$220K, GBP£163K)

Second round: $225K (US$150K, GBP£112K)

First round: $150K (US$100K, GBP£75k)

Madison Keys won the first major title of her career at the 2025 Australian Open. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

What is the total prize pool?

Tennis Australia have confirmed the men's and single's winner this year will take home the largest possible slice of a A$111.5M ($74.9M, £57.5M) prize pool -- the first time this figure has entered nine figures.

- Australian Open 2026: How to watch in the UK, schedule, more

- Ranking the best American tennis players as the 2026 season begins

- Who has won the most Grand Slam titles?

How has the winners' prize money changed over time?

In 1970, the prize money stood at just A$700 for women, and A$3,400 for men. The Australian Open restored equal prize money in 2001, with the modern era delivering more prize money than ever for competitors.

While the top prize on offer in Melbourne in 2026 is the highest ever, it has required a steady rise to get there. The winner's share of the 2026 edition is 19% higher than last year, and a noticeable A$1.4m higher than 2021, when Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka both took home A$2.75M each.

Given the impact of Covid-19 on global tennis, it has taken five years for prize money to recover back up to and beyond pre-pandemic levels. The winner's share in 2020 was A$4.12M, which is A$300k lower than 2026.

Australian Open year-by-year breakdown, men's and women's singles, since 2001

How much have Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka earned?

2025 was a lucrative season for tennis' elite -- with Carlos Alcaraz topping the ATP money list on US$21.36M. He was followed closely by rival Jannik Sinner with US$19.12M, with Aryna Sabalenka leading the WTA charts for the year on $15.01M.

Alcaraz and Sabalenka are already fifth and second on the men's and women's all-time earnings list respectively.