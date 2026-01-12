Australian Open 2026: Ex-British No. 1 Dan Evans out of qualifying in first round

Aryna Sabalenka says she will risk fines in order to skip tournaments in 2026 to avoid burnout. (1:26)

Former British No. 1 Dan Evans is out of Australian Open qualifying following a first-round defeat to Japan's Rei Sakomoto.

The 35-year-old was beaten 6-1 6-2 as he appeared to struggle with his serve.

He double-faulted four times and made just 48% of his first serves, compared to Sakomoto's 78%.

Fellow British players Jack Pinnington Jones, Jay Clarke and Oliver Crawford also lost on the first day in Melbourne, while Arthur Fery and George Loffhagen advanced to the second qualifying round.

Cameron Norrie is one of six Bris who are in the main draw, and he claimed a straight-sets win over Hugo Gaston in the opening round of the ASB Classic.

The British No. 2 secured a 6-3 6-4 victory to reach the last 16 in Auckland, where he will face either Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Roberto Bautista Agut.

Both players started the first set brightly until Norrie found the first break in the fifth game and comfortably saw the set out with another break in the final game.

The second set was on course for a tie-break until Gaston had his serve broken in the 10th game after double-faulting twice as Norrie secured victory in an hour and 20 minutes.