          Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka top seeds at Australian Open

          • Associated Press
          Jan 14, 2026, 05:14 AM

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were officially made the top-seeded players for the Australian Open which begins Sunday at Melbourne Park.

          The announcement on Wednesday comes a day ahead of the tournament draw.

          Two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner was seeded second, with Alexander Zverev third and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic fourth. Sabalenka, Iga Światek and Coco Gauff are the top three seeds in the women's draw for the second consecutive year.

          Madison Keys returns as the defending champion and the ninth-seeded player, one of four American women among the top 10 seeds.

          Men's Singles Seedings

          1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain

          2. Jannik Sinner, Italy

          3. Alexander Zverev, Germany

          4. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

          5. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy

          6. Alex De Minaur, Australia

          7. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

          8. Ben Shelton, United States

          9. Taylor Fritz, United States

          10. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan

          11. Daniil Medvedev

          12. Casper Ruud, Norway

          13. Andrey Rublev

          14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain

          15. Karen Khachanov

          16. Jakub Mensik, Czech Republic

          17. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic

          18. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina

          19. Tommy Paul, United States

          20. Flavio Cobolli, Italy

          21. Denis Shapovalov, Canada

          22. Luciano Darderi, Italy

          23. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands

          24. Arthur Rinderknech, France

          25. Learner Tien, United States

          26. Cameron Norrie, Britain

          27. Brandon Nakashima, United States

          28. Joao Fonseca, Brazil

          29. Frances Tiafoe, United States

          30. Valentin Vacherot, Monaco

          31. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

          32. Corentin Moutet, France

          Women's Singles Seedings

          1. Aryna Sabalenka

          2. Iga Świątek, Poland

          3. Coco Gauff, United States

          4. Amanda Anisimova, United States

          5. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan

          6. Jessica Pegula, United States

          7. Jasmine Paolini, Italy

          8. Mirra Andreeva

          9. Madison Keys, United States

          10. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland

          11. Ekaterina Alexandrova

          12. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

          13. Linda Noskova, Czech Republic

          14. Clara Tauson, Denmark

          15. Emma Navarro, United States

          16. Naomi Osaka, Japan

          17. Victoria Mboko, Canada

          18. Liudmila Samsonova

          19. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic

          20. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine

          21. Elise Mertens, Belgium

          22. Leylah Fernández, Canada

          23. Diana Shnaider

          24. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia

          25. Paula Badosa, Spain

          26. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine

          27. Sofia Kenin, United States

          28. Emma Raducanu, Britain

          29. Iva Jovic, United States

          30. Maya Joint, Australia

          31. Anna Kalinskaya

          32. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic