Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu claimed her first victory of the new season after fighting back to see off Camila Osorio at the Hobart International.

The British No. 1 and top seed had been 4-2 down in the second set on Tuesday when rain forced an early end to play in Tasmania.

Returning on Wednesday serving at deuce, Raducanu looked sharp and determined, and she wrapped up a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win.

The 23-year-old was playing just her second match of the year after losing to Maria Sakkari at the United Cup last week on her return from a foot injury that had bothered her throughout preseason.

Raducanu had looked under-cooked in that contest, frequently dropping the ball short, and she had allowed the momentum to switch in the second set against Osorio on Tuesday.

But she could not be faulted on the resumption, immediately putting pressure on her opponent and gaining her reward when she clinched her fourth chance to break with Colombian Osorio serving for the set at 5-4.

Emma Raducanu got the better of Camila Osorio as her preparations for the Australian Open ramp up. Steve Bell/Getty Images

Osorio, ranked 82, managed to force a tie-break but Raducanu maintained her dominance.

The former US Open champion celebrated with a fist pump and a yell of delight as she claimed her first victory since September.

"Very, very difficult match," said Raducanu in her on-court interview. "We played under all conditions and coming on, coming off a few times, it was really difficult.

"I don't think I've slept over many matches in between so that was also a new one for me. I thought Camila played an incredible match overall. Such good defence, and then stepped in when I dropped the ball short.

"I'm just really pleased with how I came out today and turned it around and then stuck in during the tie-break."

- Which Brits are playing in the Australian Open?

- What is the Australian Open 2026 prize money? All-time stats

Raducanu is due to play Magdalena Frech in the second round but appears set to receive a walkover through to a quarterfinal against Australian Taylah Preston, with the Pole posting on social media that she has withdrawn through injury.

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie's hopes of making the last eight at the ASB Classic in Auckland were ended by a second-round loss to giant Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

The British men's No. 1, playing in the city where he grew up, had a match point in the 10th game of the third set but ended up losing a tight contest 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).