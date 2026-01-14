Aryna Sabalenka says she will risk fines in order to skip tournaments in 2026 to avoid burnout. (1:26)

Bernard Tomic's hopes of an Australian Open resurrection have been scuttled with the veteran making a second-round exit from qualifying at Melbourne Park.

The 33-year-old former wunderkind was bidding for his first main draw berth in five years, needing three wins in qualifying to earn a start. But Tomic was unable to back up his first-round victory, falling to Great Britain's Arthur Fery in their Wednesday clash 6-4 6-2.

It was 23-year-old France-born Fery's second successive win over an Australian after accounting for Edward Winter in round one.

While Tomic spoke of his joy to be playing in front of home fans after his first round straight-sets win over Bolivian 25th seed Hugo Dellien, he declined any interviews: "Not today", he said as he brushed past media.

Bernard Tomic Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Ranked 184 and playing most of the year on the ATP Challenger Tour, Tomic is coming off his most successful season in seven years.

The former world No.17 competed in 35 tournaments in 2025 amassing 44 wins, 35 losses, making almost $360,000. Still, it could be the last time Tomic, who last played in the Open in 2021 when he reached the second round, is seen at Melbourne Park.

Meanwhile, Ajla Tomljanovic's Australian Open is in jeopardy after being forced to retire hurt early in her Adelaide International clash against fellow Australian Maya Joint.

Tomljanovic won the initial two games of the all-Australian second-round match on centre court on Wednesday night before succumbing to a right shoulder injury.

Leading 2-0 and with scores at deuce in the third game, the 32-year-old Tomljanovic called a medical time-out.

The world No.76, given a wildcard into the Adelaide WTA 500 tournament, was unable to continue and is now doubtful for the Open starting Sunday in Melbourne.

World No. 32 Joint, the nation's top-ranked female, advances to the quarterfinals in the South Australian capital.

Earlier Wednesday, Daria Kasatkina's hopes of a first title since her switch to Australian nationality were dashed with a second-round exit.

But Australian Open champion Madison Keys, also defending her crown in Adelaide, progressed to the quarterfinals.

Russian-born Kasatkina fell to world No.35 Jaqueline Cristian 6-4 6-0.