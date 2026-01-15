Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Thanasi Kokkinakis' comeback to the tour has hit a major snag, after the Australian confirmed his withdrawal from the men's singles at the 2026 Australian Open.

Citing a right shoulder injury suffered in his thrilling win over American Sebastian Korda in Adelaide last week, Kokkinakis said he wouldn't be fit to play in time in Melbourne.

"Unfortunately after speaking with my team and doctors I have made the decision to pull out of the Australian Open singles," he said in a post to X on Thursday.

The win over Korda was Kokkinakis' first match at tour level in nearly a year, after he took most of 2025 off to have pectoral surgery and go through the rehab. He had targeted to be back and fit for this year's Australian Open.

"After an incredibly tough year this was the event I was looking forward to the most but I'm not ready yet," Kokkinakis said.

Despite pulling out of the singles, the current world No. 670 (who was as high as 65) has said he will "still give doubles a go" with long-time partner Nick Kyrgios.

Known as the 'Special Ks', the pair won the men's doubles at the Australian Open in 2022.

The main draw of the Australian Open begins Sunday, Jan. 18.