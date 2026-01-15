Australian Open draw: Emma Raducanu could face Aryna Sabalenka

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu has been seeded 28th at the Australian Open. Getty

Emma Raducanu faces the prospect of a clash with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round of the Australian Open.

The Brit, who enters the tournament as the 28th seed, is set to face Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew in her opening game and one of Anastasia Potopova or Suzan Lamens in the second round if she progresses.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, begins the Grand Slam against France's Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah before a second-round meeting with either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or an unknown qualifier (at this stage).

Raducanu and Sabalenka also faced each other in the third round at Wimbledon last year, where the Brit went toe-to-toe with the world No. 1 before eventually losing 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Elsewhere in the draw, Katie Boulter will face 10th seed Belinda Bencic while Sonay Kartal has been drawn against Anna Kalinskaya. Francesca Jones will play a qualifier.

On the men's side, 26th-seed Cameron Norrie begins his tournament against Benjamin Bonzi and could face Alexander Zverev in the third round. Jacob Fearnley faces Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the first round.