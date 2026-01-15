Britain's Emma Raducanu suffers pre-Australian Open setback with shock Hobart defeat

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu will head to the Australian Open after a shock quarterfinal loss to lowly-ranked Australian Taylah Preston at the Hobart International.

Preston, the world number 204, is having the best week of her career in Tasmania -- and added Raducanu to her list of victories with a 6-2 6-4 victory.

This appeared a golden chance for the British number one to at last reach another final four-and-a-half years after her US Open win, particularly given the withdrawal of second-round opponent Magdalena Frech through injury.

But instead Raducanu will travel to Melbourne for the first grand slam of the year with just one win under her belt since September.

The 23-year-old will face Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew in her opening game in the major -- and could meet World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka should she reach the third round.

That was a rain-affected two-day victory over Camila Osorio in round one and the positive spin for Raducanu is that she at least has a couple of days to prepare on the Melbourne Park courts.

Her clash with 20-year-old Preston also featured a rain delay and hanging around in Hobart in inclement weather could have left her very short of time to acclimatise across the Bass Strait.

Emma Raducanu was defeated in straight sets by world No. 204 Taylah Preston at the Hobart International. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

This was not a display to boost Raducanu's confidence, though, with the 23-year-old double-faulting twice to lose her opening service game, having broken the Preston serve first up.

The pair were forced off court after only three games and on the resumption Raducanu was error strewn, losing four of the next five games.

She rallied at the start of the second set and led 3-1 but could not pull away from the big-hitting Preston and it will be a concern to Raducanu and her team that she lost three consecutive service games to close the match.