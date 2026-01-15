Open Extended Reactions

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Top-seeded Ben Shelton was a set down to seventh-seeded Sebastian Baez when their quarterfinal at the ASB Classic was suspended because of rain Thursday.

The first quarterfinal won by Marcos Giron over third-seeded Luciano Darderi 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 took more than seven hours to complete because of repeated rain breaks.

Eighth-ranked Shelton and 39th-ranked Baez finally took the court at the start of the scheduled night session and Baez led 6-4, 0-1 when a thunderstorm brought torrential rain, causing play to be suspended for the day.

The match will be completed in an extended session Friday when fine weather is forecast. The winner will have to also play a semifinal on the same day.