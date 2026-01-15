De Minaur outclassed by Alcaraz in final Aussie Open prep

Tune into the Australian Open as friendly rivalries headline an exciting slate of tennis in Melbourne. (1:31)

Alex de Minaur has rounded out his preparation for a daunting Australian Open draw with a 6-3, 4-3 exhibition match loss to world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

The world No. 6 is aiming to reach the semi-final of a major for the first time in Melbourne.

He first faces Italian Matteo Berrettini in the first round then potentially 29th seed Francis Tiafoe in the third and 10th seed Alexander Bublik in the final 16.

Alcaraz, who is chasing his first Australian Open crown, would likely await in the quarter-finals.

"Hey, if it was meant to be easy, everyone would do it. So I'm excited for the challenge," de Minaur said of his draw.

"Yeah super happy, very excited to get started and we're just around the corner. So hopefully I can put on a show for you guys."

Beating Alcaraz is easier said than done as the explosive Spaniard showed when he outclassed the plucky Australian in the warm-up charity exhibition match on Rod Laver Arena on Thursday night.

Alex de Minaur in action during the exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz. Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images

Alcaraz broke de Minaur in his first service match and was pulling out all his party tricks, including an insane passing forehand in the third game.

"He came out hot and stayed hot," de Minaur said.

"You know what -- I did my best, made it competitive but he's played some good balls."

Alcaraz wrapped up the first set in 41 minutes and picked up where he left off in the second.

While de Minaur was aggressive and regularly came to the net, Alcaraz was on another level as he wrapped up his own preparation ahead of attempting to become the youngest-ever player to complete a career slam.

Alcaraz, who has also never gotten past the Open quarter-finals, will play Australian Adam Walton in the first round at Melbourne Park.

The Spaniard teed up a match point with a masterful passing backhand on de Minaur's serve when up 5-3 in the second set.

De Minaur served consecutive second-serve lets before saving the match point, then a second and forcing Alcaraz to serve it out.

But the Spaniard was unfazed and quickly teed up three match points.

He converted the third to seal the set in 45 minutes when De Minaur hit a return into the net.

The Australian threw his racquet into the air in frustration, then caught it before embracing Alcaraz at the net.