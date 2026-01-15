Four Aussies through AO qualifying, most in 34 years

Open Extended Reactions

Newly-engaged tennis sweethearts Maddison Inglis and Jason Kubler have sealed Australian Open qualification within an hour of each other to cap off a bumper day for local qualifiers.

Self-described scrapper Dane Sweeny lao battled his way into the main draw while fellow local hope Storm Hunter completed a return after serious injury.

With the four qualifiers sealing their berths on Thursday, there are 21 Australians -- 11 men and 10 women -- across the two main draws. It's the most Australians to have qualified for the event since 1992.

Kubler had fought back from a set down against Alexander Blockx before the German retired when the Australian was leading 3-6, 6-3, 1-0.

"I wasn't sure if I would be back," he said.

"I played (the Open) a couple years ago, and it's been a bit of a bumpy ride since then.

"... But fortunately for me, today, it worked out and I get another chance, which is nice."

Kubler was able to see Inglis seal a 6-4, 6-4 win over Germany's Tamara Korpatsch and claim her first main draw berth since 2022.

"To see her get over the hump and qualify - it's just so cool," he said.

"I would actually say I felt happier watching her do that than I did at the end of my match."

Inglis and Kubler, who got engaged in December, played at the same time all week -- and she initially didn't realise he had won.

"I saw he lost the first set and then he was over to my match not too much longer after, so I was like, 'oh bugger, he must have lost in straight (sets)," Inglis said.

"It was a really special moment.

"It's pretty crazy. It's not every day you both get through qualifying, and are in the main draw of a grand slam."

In his first main draw since 2024, Kubler's reward is a daunting first-round match-up with world No. 29 Francis Tiafoe.

Inglis, 28, who fell short in the final qualifying match in 2024 and 2025, will take on fellow Australian Kimberly Birrell.

Maddison Inglis will make her first main draw appearance in Melbourne since 2022. Andy Cheung/Getty Images

Cheered on by a court packed with vocal home fans, 24-year-old Sweeny overcame Italy's Stefano Travaglia 7-6(5), 7-6(3) to qualify for the Open for just the second time.

Sweeny will face evergreen French veteran Gael Monfils.

The Australian made a first-round exit at his only previous appearance at a major in 2024, and is currently ranked No. 182 in the world.

"I'm in disbelief," an emotional Sweeny said.

"Really, I was ranked 700 not so long ago, and I persevered, I was doubting the whole time.

"I just feel so incredibly grateful to be able to be in this position, and I'm proud of myself for digging in there when it was really tough.

"So I can't really believe it yet, but I'm super excited."

The diminutive Sydneysider, who only weighs 63kg and stands 170cm, threw himself into every point in a stunning acrobatic display.

Former doubles world No. 1 Hunter downed American Taylor Townsend 7-6(6), 6-2 and will face Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round.

Hunter is looking to repeat her 2024 Open performance, when she won through qualifying and then advanced through to the third round.

The 31-year-old ruptured her achilles a few months later in April 2024 and has been on the comeback trail since.