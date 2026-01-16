Ranking the 2026 Australian Open top contenders

Open Extended Reactions

The first Grand Slam of the 2026 tennis campaign begins this weekend in Melbourne, and it must be said: The hierarchy has rarely been this clear.

We're used to a small core of players dominating on the men's side, and Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are certainly doing that. Sinner is 32-0 against anyone not named Alcaraz over his past five Slams, while Alcaraz has six Slam titles and won't turn 23 until May; Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer had won a combined three Slams at his age.

Meanwhile, there's a clear top player on the women's side as well: Aryna Sabalenka has lost just two matches in her past six hard-court Slams and has reached the finals in seven of her past 10 hard-court events. What Iga Swiatek has been for a few years on clay, Sabalenka is on hard courts. (Oh yeah, and she beat Swiatek on clay last year, too.)

Nothing's guaranteed during a fortnight, however, and even if we think we know how the Australian Open will end, each Slam gives us a unique ride -- and countless secondary storylines. So, let's buckle up, adjust our sleep schedules and see where the 2026 Aussie Open takes us. Here are the 20 players most likely to make noise over the next two weeks.

Jannik Sinner, left, and Carlos Alcaraz split the major titles last year, winning two apiece. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The favorites

Jannik Sinner

DraftKings odds: -120 | Tennis Abstract odds: 52.6%

First potential top-10 opponent: No. 8 Ben Shelton (quarterfinals)

The two-time defending Australian Open champion, Sinner can neutralize any point with blistering, deep groundstrokes. He can retrieve any ball in the corner and reestablish his original position in the middle of the court before you've lined up your next shot. He wins more of his first serves than any servebot on the tour. He is basically the answer to, "What if Andy Murray had a dominant offensive game to match his defense?" He has solved almost everything about the game of tennis ... but he has also lost seven of his past nine matches to Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner won the young titans' last matchup (7-6, 7-5 at the Tour Finals in Riyadh) with particularly big serving, but Alcaraz is the only player who can force him out of his comfortable patterns of play. Sinner appears to have a slightly better draw than Alcaraz -- among other things, he has won eight straight matches against Shelton, his likely first top-10 opponent -- but then again, every draw is friendly for Sinner. It's just a question of whether he finishes first or second.

Carlos Alcaraz

DraftKings odds: +180 | Tennis Abstract odds: 33.6%

First potential top-10 opponent: No. 6 Alex De Minaur or No. 10 Alexander Bublik (quarterfinals)

It took Alcaraz a little while to dial in last year, as he reached the finals of only one of his first five tournaments. But, incredibly, he reached the finals of 10 of his final 11 events of the year. He won the French Open, and after a surprisingly poor performance against Sinner in the Wimbledon final, he took some time off, worked on a Sinner-specific training block, and mostly manhandled Sinner in a four-set US Open finals win.

Alcaraz faces at least a twinge of uncertainty in Melbourne, because he's attempting to complete a career Slam -- he has won each of the other three Slams twice, but he has yet to make it past the Australian Open quarterfinals -- and he's beginning the year without long-term coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, with whom he surprisingly parted ways in December.

Aryna Sabalenka

DraftKings odds: +185 | Tennis Abstract odds: 33.3%

First potential top-10 opponent: No. 7 Jasmine Paolini (quarterfinals)

With losses in the Australian and French Open finals and the Wimbledon semis, Sabalenka was facing the completion of perhaps the most unsuccessful great season of all time -- dominant from start to finish, but with no Slam titles on the year. If there was any pressure, however, she didn't show it: She dropped only one set while rolling to her second straight US Open title, and she finished 2025 with 63 tour wins and a commanding lead in the WTA rankings.

Everything has gone Sabalenka's way to start 2026: She plowed through the Brisbane field in her lone tuneup tournament without dropping a set (or even reaching 5-all in a set), and she got a huge break when Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek landed in the same quarter of the Australian Open draw. Sabalenka could still have to go through Coco Gauff in the semis and someone excellent in the finals, but her odds of reaching the semis are comfortably higher than anyone else's.

They love it Down Under

Iga Swiatek

DraftKings odds: +500 | Tennis Abstract odds: 10.0%

First potential top-10 opponent: No. 5 Elena Rybakina or No. 10 Belinda Bencic (quarterfinals)

Swiatek couldn't keep up with Sabalenka in the points race last year, and she had an awful clay season by her standards, failing to reach a final (and falling to Sabalenka at Roland Garros). But Swiatek also won Wimbledon for the first time -- dropping just two total games in the final two matches, no less -- and won 62 matches overall.

The two-time Australian Open semifinalist is now just a title in Melbourne away from a career Slam. But Swiatek lost her past two matches at this year's United Cup (to Gauff and Belinda Bencic), and her draw is rough: She could face two-time champ Naomi Osaka in the fourth round, then Rybakina -- the hottest player on tour not named Sabalenka -- in the quarters.

Coco Gauff

DraftKings odds: +700 | Tennis Abstract odds: 9.9%

First potential top-10 opponent: No. 8 Mirra Andreeva (quarterfinals)

First things first: The draw gods gave us a potential second-round dream matchup between Gauff and 45-year-old Venus Williams. It will require Williams to upset recent top-40 player Olga Danilovic first, but it would be the first meeting between the two in six years, and it would allow us to reminisce about their famous 2019 Wimbledon battle.

No matter who her second-round opponent might be, Gauff should enjoy a solid stay in Melbourne. The 2024 semifinalist, who's still somehow only 21 years old, battled a patchy 2025 campaign full of double faults -- her 10.3% double-fault rate over the past year is by far the worst of any top-50 player -- and high points. Even with service issues, she went 3-2 against Sabalenka and Swiatek, won her first French Open title and reached the finals of three 1000-level tournaments, winning one. She's a threat in any tournament she enters, and she has already scored a win over Swiatek in 2026 (though she's also double-faulting 11.8% of the time).

At 21, Coco Gauff has already won two Grand Slam titles, and has made it as far as the semifinals at the Australian Open. Robert Prange/Getty Images

Elena Rybakina

DraftKings odds: +800 | Tennis Abstract odds: 12.8%

First potential top-10 opponent: No. 10 Belinda Bencic (fourth round)

Rybakina's 2025 season was all over the map. The 2022 Wimbledon champion (and 2023 Aussie Open finalist) fell out of the top 10 in April and failed to reach a Slam quarterfinal as she first separated from her suspended coach, then brought him back into the fold. But she won 11 of her final 12 matches of the year and took down four top-five opponents to take the Tour Finals title in Riyadh. She could face a titanic quarterfinal against Swiatek, but when she's fully dialed in, she's a top-three talent at worst.

Novak Djokovic

DraftKings odds: +1600 | Tennis Abstract odds: 5.7%

First potential top-10 opponent: No. 5 Lorenzo Musetti or No. 9 Taylor Fritz (quarterfinals)

At this point, the 38-year-old Djokovic -- a 10-time Australian Open champion and 24-time Slam winner -- is basically a part-time professional. He's also still almost certainly the third-best men's player in the world. He entered only 13 tournaments in 2025, and he relies on his ability to play his way into form in a given draw. That resulted in a few early exits, but it also produced four Slam semifinal appearances in 2025, plus a 27-4 record in his past six tournaments. He has lost five straight matches (and nine straight sets) to Sinner, and Alcaraz manhandled him in the US Open semis, but his capabilities are still incredible.