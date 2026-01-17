Mensik wins Auckland singles title ahead of Australian Open

Open Extended Reactions

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Third-seeded Jakub Mensik served 18 aces Saturday on his way to a 6-3, 7-6 (7) win over Sebastien Baez in the final of the ATP 250 tournament.

The 20-year-old from the Czech Republic, ranked 18th, saved three set points in the second-set tiebreak to claim his second ATP Tour title.

He now heads to the Australian Open in which he will play Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round. Baez, who beat top-seeded American Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals in Auckland, will play Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round in Melbourne.

Mensik breezed through the first set in 31 minutes with 11 aces and served for the second set at 6-5. But Baez broke him for the first time in the match and led 6-3 in the tiebreak before Mensik won three straight points.

Mensik gained his second match point with his 18th ace, then took the final point off Baez's serve to seal the match.

"I would say it has been a great start of the year," Mensik said. "Obviously, I'm super happy after the preparation and preseason. Seb is a great fighter. It's difficult to hit a winner against him."