Australian Open live: Rafael Nadal to return to Melbourne Park, Coco Gauff kicks off day two

Maria Sakkari hits a stunning return in her Australian Open match vs. Leolia Jeanjean and can't quite believe it herself.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The 2026 Australian Open got off to a bumper start on Sunday with record crowds pouring through the gates. Day 2 at Melbourne Park is set to be equally fascinating as a host of tennis stars make their tournament debuts, including 10-time champion Novak Djokovic, the combustible Daniil Medvedev, American ace Coco Gauff, and Filipino sensation Alexandra Eala.

The Monday slate also features Australia's top-ranked male, Alex De Minaur, who will face American lucky loser Mackenzie McDonald. The 26-year-old had been scheduled to face former Australian Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini, however the Italian withdrew from the tournament on Saturday evening.

Stay tuned as ESPN's team of reporters bring you all the latest news, results, match schedules, and more from Day 2 at the Australian Open.