Marta Kostyuk confirms ankle injury after losing at Aussie Open

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Marta Kostyuk tore a ligament in her left ankle during her first-round loss at the Australian Open.

Elsa Jacquemot ousted No. 20 Kostyuk 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) after saving a match point.

Kostyuk rolled her ankle toward the end of the third set.

"Unfortunately, I injured my ankle during my match today, and after further tests, torn ligament was confirmed," Kostyuk wrote Sunday on Instagram.

The Ukrainian added that she won't be able to play in doubles at the tournament with her partner, Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

"The Australian Open has always been one of my favorite tournaments, so this isn't how I imagined my run ending," Kostyuk said. "But that's part of the sport."

Kostyuk had started the year on a high note, finishing runner-up to top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka at the Brisbane International.

"Despite the setback, Brisbane was a great way to start the year, and I'm thankful for that momentum," Kostyuk said. "Now it's time to focus on recovery, and I'm excited to be back on court as soon as possible."