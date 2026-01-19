No. 7 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime retires vs. Nuno Borges

No. 7 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada retired from his first-round match with Nuno Borges of Portugal at the Australian Open on Monday.

Borges led 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 after just over two hours when Auger-Aliassime walked to the net to shake hands.

"I'm OK, but I just started cramping at the start of the third set," the 25-year-old Canadian said. "Yeah, it became very difficult to be competitive at this level. I tried for a set, but yeah, wasn't possible today."

In other men's first-round matches, No. 11 seed Daniil Medvedev beat Jesper De Jong 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2), and No. 19 seed Tommy Paul defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in an all-American match.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.