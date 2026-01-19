'I want more': Alex de Minaur cruises in Aussie Open first round

Following her first-round win over Tiantsoa Rakotomanga, Aryna Sabalenka heads over to Roger Federer and Rod Laver to take a picture. (0:44)

Like a tennis hot rod, Alex de Minaur has motored into the Australian Open second round in his equal fastest-ever start to his home grand slam.

Living up to his sixth seeding, de Minaur needed less than two hours to see off qualifying lucky loser Mackenzie McDonald 6-2 6-2 6-3 at Melbourne Park on Monday.

The world No.6 has never entered a grand slam with a higher seeding and duly delivered his most convincing first-round performance in nine Open campaigns.

The seven games conceded were the equal-fewest Australia's tennis speed 'Demon' has lost in advancing to round two at the year's first major.

The one hour, 48-minute victory also matched his 2021 first-round record time in progressing to round two.

De Minaur conceded Monday's conditions on Rod Laver Arena were perfect for his game.

"Historically I've played pretty well here in Australia, so I enjoy the conditions -- it's quite quick," he said after after booking a second-round meeting on Wednesday with Serbian world No.90 Hamad Medjedovic.

"When the sun's out like today, the conditions are pretty fast. The ball flies through the air.

"It helps my serve a little bit, to get a little bit more oomph on it and a couple more free points.

"And I've got the crowd behind me as well, so it's a win-win."

Fresh off two spirited wins at the United Cup, de Minaur broke the American five times while being utterly untroubled on his own serve. The home favourite lost only five points after landing his first delivery and staved off the one solitary break point he faced. Despite his career-high ranking, the six-times grand slam quarter-finalist says he won't rest until he closes the gap on the world's top two superstars, Carlos Alcaraz and two-time defending Open champion Jannik Sinner.

"I've got kind of that tunnel vision of I want more, every single time," he said. "So I am working to enjoy a little bit more and appreciate the journey and where I've come from to where I am right now.

"I've given myself a little bit of a pat on the back but, at the same time, I want more. "So the plan is to go for more, keep on improving, keep pushing and hopefully six is not my career-high ranking.