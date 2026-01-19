Australian Open live: Tennis Australia under pressure to fix 'worst fan experience'

Novak Djokovic serves up an ace to reach his 100th win at the Australian Open. (0:47)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner begins his quest for a third consecutive title Down Under on Day 3. Naomi Osaka, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, and Madison Keys will also feature as the final first round matches are contested.

Eyes are also locked on the wait times and queues that have marred the first two days of main draw action, with fans voicing frustration about just how busy the precinct is. Some fans were forced to wait in excess of two hours just to enter Melbourne Park on opening Sunday and Monday.

Stay tuned as ESPN's team of reporters bring you all the latest news, results, match schedules, and more from Day 3 at the Australian Open.