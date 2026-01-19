Centurion: Novak Djokovic wins 100th match at Australian Open

Open Extended Reactions

Novak Djokovic already has a record 10 titles in Australia among his 24 major championships, and just keeps racking up the records.

He equaled two all-time tennis marks by starting his 21st Australian Open and his 81st Grand Slam tournament, and he added another milestone in the last night match Monday with his 100th win at Melbourne Park.

The 38-year-old Djokovic had a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 first-round win over Pedro Martinez to become the first man to win 100 or more matches at three Grand Slam tournaments.

"I like the sound of it," he said. "Centurion is pretty nice."

Also Monday, Stan Wawrinka kicked off his farewell season at the Slams with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Laslo Djere. The 2014 champion announced last month that 2026 will be his last year on the elite tour.

"It is my last year. It's been too long that I'm coming back!" he said. "The passion is still intact. Today was amazing. I'm so happy that I won -- I have a chance to play one more here."

Three-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev beat Jesper de Jong 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2) to advance along with No. 6 Alex de Minaur, No. 12 Casper Ruud, No. 13 Andrey Rublev, No. 19 seed Tommy Paul and Reilly Opelka.

A combined total of 101,696 fans flocked to Melbourne Park on Monday, surpassing the tournament daily record of 100,763 set on Sunday.

