Aussie teen and No. 1 Maya Joint loses first round Aus Open clash

Following her first-round win over Tiantsoa Rakotomanga, Aryna Sabalenka heads over to Roger Federer and Rod Laver to take a picture. (0:44)

Sabalenka wins in 1st-round, takes selfie with Federer and Laver (0:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Home hope Maya Joint has crashed out of the Australian Open in a first-round shocker at Melbourne Park.

Seeded at a grand slam for the first time, the 19-year-old delivered a horrendous serving display in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Czech teenager Tereza Valentova.

Joint dropped service five times on John Cain Arena, coughed up eight double faults and faced a whopping 17 break points in total.

Her departure is a huge disappointment after the world No. 32 arrived as the first women's home seed at the Open since Ash Barty took home the trophy in 2022.

But the 30th seed was simply unable to find the form that fired her from outside the world's top 100 and firmly into the spotlight with a blazing two-title season in 2025.

Australia's Maya Joint was upset by Czech teen Tereza Valentova. DAVID GRAY / AFP via Getty Images

Valentova reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open junior girls' event last year but was playing her first AO main-draw match on Tuesday.

"Yeah, it feels amazing," said the world No. 54.

"I didn't expect that last year at the beginning of the year. I was playing at the ITF tournament and now I'm here in Melbourne.

"So it feels amazing."