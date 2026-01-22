Shake Shack is finally here! But is its Australian Open debut an ace?

Maria Sakkari hits a stunning return in her Australian Open match vs. Leolia Jeanjean and can't quite believe it herself. (0:32)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The first time I travelled to New York City, in the summer of 2014, I became enamoured by a true American classic: the humble cheeseburger.

Of course, it was hardly my first exposure to the delectable combination of a perfectly grilled beef patty fused with melted cheese and sandwiched between two warm, buttered buns, but in burger heartland of the United States, every bite enlivened my tastebuds in a way I had simply never experienced back in my home country of Australia. Frequenting one particular hotspot, a chain, of all places, became dangerously close to a daily ritual during that two-week trip. Ladies and gentlemen, Shake Shack.

This East Coast-founded behemoth is so much more than fast food. It's an institution. A national icon. A rite of passage. Have you really visited the city if you didn't partake in a Shake Shack burger and fries? You'll find these stores dotted all over the Big Apple, routinely packed full of ravenous locals and tourists eager for a glorious, and let's face it, totally worth it, calorie fix.

It's immense popularity over the past decade has led to rapid global expansion. These days, Shake Shack can be found in 20 countries, including China, Japan, Mexico, and England, but sadly, despite my stomach's desperate, ongoing pleas, Australia never graduated to this exclusive list. Until now.

In 2026, those prayers were finally answered with Shake Shack landing as a much publicized, much hyped pop-up at the Australian Open, tennis' first Grand Slam of the year. It's the latest culinary craze sweeping Melbourne Park, with hordes of hungry punters flocking to the two on site locations from the moment those first patties are slapped on the grill at 11am until the fryers are finally relieved of their duties at the end of the evening. Move over, Entrecôte and your $27.50 steak sandwich. You're so 2025.

Shake Shack's famous burger and fries at the 2026 Australian Open. Jake Michaels

There was absolutely no chance I'd miss out on devouring the burger that may have been single-handedly been responsible for me joining a gym within 36 hours of returning to Australia following that trip to the United States in 2014. You may as well add fries to that, too!

So, the question on everyone's mind: was Shake Shack in Australia worth the hype?

Wait time:

As mentioned, there are two Shake Shack stalls servicing Melbourne Park, one at John Cain Arena and the other at TopCourt, the next generation tennis playground stationed at Birrarung Marr. I opted to head for the John Cain Arena outpost at 1:30pm on the first Tuesday of the tournament. Silly? Well, yes, but I wanted to get a sense of just how long fans would be waiting for their feed at lunch time proper. When I arrived, the queue to be served snaked its way outside the stadium, but to my surprise it took 'just' 20 minutes to have food in hand. That's far from disgraceful at a peak eating time at a major sporting event.

7.5/10

Quality:

This is where things took a disappointing downward turn. While there was a very real sense of nostalgia as I took that first, long awaited bite, that feeling was quickly replaced by the disappointment of a rather tasteless, meaty mouthful. It wasn't cheesy. It wasn't saucy. And there was not a hint of any pickle sweetness. It was, well, dry. Dry and undeniably bland. The kicker was the stone cold serve of accompanying fries that were saltier than movie popcorn.

4/10

Value:

Considering the classic 'Shack Burger' and a side of fries will set you back AU$31.40 (US$21.30), the value is nonexistent. Add in a shake and you're barely getting change from a $50 note. Of course, you expect to pay a premium for food and beverage at a major sporting event, and that has been factored into the overall rating, but you certainly want something in return that will satisfy. Not only would I not rush back, I'd encourage those coming to Melbourne Park to skip the queues and look elsewhere for their fuel.

4/10