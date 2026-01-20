Ben Shelton tops Ugo Humbert in early Australian Open test

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- In a match between left-handers, American Ben Shelton overcame Ugo Humbert of France 6-3, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Shelton was a semifinalist a year ago here and was also semifinalist at the US Open in 2023.

Eighth-seeded Shelton said it was one of the toughest first-round matches he could have faced with Humbert ranked No. 33. If Humbert was ranked 32nd or better he would not have faced a seeded player in the opening round.

"I thought I stayed really calm today," Shelton said. "On a court like this, playing Ugo in the first round is a tough draw. I felt I found some of my better tennis late in the match."

In other men's matches, fifth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti advanced when Raphael Collignon of Belgium retired in the fourth set. The result was 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5, 3-2 when the Belgian player quit due to reported cramping and dizziness.

In a night match, two-time defending men's champion Jannik Sinner was set to face Hugo Gaston.

