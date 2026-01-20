Australian Open live: Naomi Osaka's walk-on raises eyebrows

Novak Djokovic serves up an ace to reach his 100th win at the Australian Open. (0:47)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Australian Open second round competition begins Wednesday with top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka amongst the many stars in action. Australia's great hope Alex de Minaur, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, and Coco Gauff will also feature on Day 4.

There will also be plenty of interest surrounding the queues and wait times for entry to Melbourne Park as well as the ongoing discussion around whether the current AU$111.5 million (US$77.4 million) prize pool is enough, arguably the two biggest talking point of the tournament to date.

Stay tuned as ESPN's team of reporters bring you all the latest news, results, match schedules, and more from Day 4 at the Australian Open.