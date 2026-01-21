Australian Open live: Novak Djokovic continues quest for 25th major, Nick Kyrgios makes long awaited return

Novak Djokovic serves up an ace to reach his 100th win at the Australian Open. (0:47)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Second round Australian Open action will be completed on Thursday at Melbourne Park, with 10-time champion Novak Djokovic and last year's winners, Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys, all featuring on the packed schedule.

Naomi Osaka, the 2019 and 2021 Australian Open champion, will also be contesting her second round match on day five. There is sure to be plenty of intrigue in what she wears to the court, following the social media frenzy she created earlier in the tournament.

Other notable players that will compete today include world No. 2 Iga Swiatek, Australian doubles pair Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, as well as American quartet Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Amanda Anisimova, and Jess Pegula.

Yesterday, women's world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka responded to criticism from Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova, who claimed all Russian and Belarusian players should be banned from competition. This story will continue to be monitored throughout the tournament.

Stay tuned as ESPN's team of reporters bring you all the latest news, results, match schedules, and more from Day 5 at the Australian Open.