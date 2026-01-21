Naomi Osaka's flamboyant entry was 'a contradiction' - Boris Becker

Open Extended Reactions

Naomi Osaka made a flamboyant entrance for her first-round match. Getty

Boris Becker hit out at the "contradiction" over Naomi Osaka's flamboyant entrance to the Australian Open.

The Japanese star walked out for her first-round match on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night wearing a jellyfish-inspired flowing green and white outfit accompanied by a white hat, veil and parasol.

While tennis' big names making fashion statements is far from new, Osaka's ensemble took things to a new level.

Former world No. 1 Becker, who is a pundit for TNT Sports, had mixed feelings about the look, saying: "These are, of course, images for the media.

"The way she entered the court is already iconic. No other player has dared to wear such an outfit.

"But there is also a contradiction: on the one hand, she doesn't want to be under so much pressure, she doesn't want to be in the public eye and in the media so much -- and then she comes onto centre court in an outfit like that.

"Of course, that puts her back in the public spotlight. I would point out that she also needed a mental break a few years ago. For me, it's generally important that the focus here is on the sport."

Osaka was at the centre of a storm at the French Open in 2021 after announcing ahead of the tournament that she would not be doing any news conferences.

She subsequently pulled out of the event after one round and only played three more tournaments that year, citing her mental health.

Osaka addressed the two sides of her personality at her news conference after beating Antonia Ruzic 6-3 3-6 6-4, saying: "For me, I feel like when I step on the court, I'm not the me that you're talking to right now.

"I would never yell 'C'mon' that loud in a normal setting. I almost feel like I'm a Barbie that dresses up and goes on the court and does something. When I come back in the locker room is when I'm like my true, quiet Naomi."

Osaka was a break down in the final set and, asked whether her attention-grabbing entrance put more pressure on her to win, the four-time grand slam champion said: "I realise I'm a little strange because I don't really think I care.

"I just feel like I want to do things that create joy and happiness. Obviously, I really love fashion. That makes me excited to wake up and do the whole walk-on or whatever. It just creates a little bit more joy in that whole match preparation.

"When I was playing today, I just told myself, 'Keep your head on the path. If she beats you, then that's unfortunate. But, hey, at least you're trending on Twitter'."

Osaka's look met with approval -- and a little envy -- from world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

"I think yesterday, that was a perfect fit of her personality, her culture, a lot of things," Sabalenka said.

"That was pretty cool. I wish Nike would let me do this kind of stuff. I was fantasising, trying to work it out, but not good enough yet. But I'll come up with something cool next year, for sure."