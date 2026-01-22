What is a career Grand Slam in tennis? All-time winners

Open Extended Reactions

Winning a Grand Slam event is a major accomplishment in tennis. Every year, players vie for titles at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open. It's even more of a triumph to win all four during a single career.

In 2026, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek need to complete only the Australian Open leg of the four tennis majors to complete a career Grand Slam. Alcaraz would be the ninth and youngest man to do so, while Swiatek would be the 11th woman.

Take a look at the tennis players who have achieved a career Grand Slam in singles below:

Men

Novak Djokovic, completed at 2016 French Open

Rafael Nadal, completed at 2010 US Open

Roger Federer, completed at 2009 French Open

Andre Agassi, completed at 1999 French Open

Roy Emerson, completed at 1964 Wimbledon

Rod Laver, completed at 1962 U.S. National Championships

Don Budge, completed at 1938 French Championships

Fred Perry, completed at 1935 French Championships

Women

Maria Sharapova, completed at 2012 French Open

Serena Williams, completed at 2003 Australian Open

Steffi Graf, completed at 1988 US Open

Martina Navratilova, completed at 1983 US Open

Chris Evert, completed at 1982 Australian Open

Billie Jean King, completed at 1972 French Open

Margaret Court, completed at 1963 Wimbledon

Shirley Fry, completed at 1957 Australian Open

Doris Hart, completed at 1954 US Open

Maureen Connolly, completed at 1953 French Championships

Information from ESPN Research

