          What is a career Grand Slam in tennis? All-time winners

          Novak Djokovic completed his career Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open. AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File
          Jan 22, 2026, 08:43 PM

          Winning a Grand Slam event is a major accomplishment in tennis. Every year, players vie for titles at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open. It's even more of a triumph to win all four during a single career.

          In 2026, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek need to complete only the Australian Open leg of the four tennis majors to complete a career Grand Slam. Alcaraz would be the ninth and youngest man to do so, while Swiatek would be the 11th woman.

          Take a look at the tennis players who have achieved a career Grand Slam in singles below:

          Men

          • Novak Djokovic, completed at 2016 French Open

          • Rafael Nadal, completed at 2010 US Open

          • Roger Federer, completed at 2009 French Open

          • Andre Agassi, completed at 1999 French Open

          • Roy Emerson, completed at 1964 Wimbledon

          • Rod Laver, completed at 1962 U.S. National Championships

          • Don Budge, completed at 1938 French Championships

          • Fred Perry, completed at 1935 French Championships

          Women

          • Maria Sharapova, completed at 2012 French Open

          • Serena Williams, completed at 2003 Australian Open

          • Steffi Graf, completed at 1988 US Open

          • Martina Navratilova, completed at 1983 US Open

          • Chris Evert, completed at 1982 Australian Open

          • Billie Jean King, completed at 1972 French Open

          • Margaret Court, completed at 1963 Wimbledon

          • Shirley Fry, completed at 1957 Australian Open

          • Doris Hart, completed at 1954 US Open

          • Maureen Connolly, completed at 1953 French Championships

          Information from ESPN Research

