What is a career Grand Slam in tennis? All-time winners

Winning a Grand Slam event is a major accomplishment in tennis. Every year, players vie for titles at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open. It's even more of a triumph to win all four during a single career.
In 2026, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek need to complete only the Australian Open leg of the four tennis majors to complete a career Grand Slam. Alcaraz would be the ninth and youngest man to do so, while Swiatek would be the 11th woman.
Take a look at the tennis players who have achieved a career Grand Slam in singles below:
Men
Novak Djokovic, completed at 2016 French Open
Rafael Nadal, completed at 2010 US Open
Roger Federer, completed at 2009 French Open
Andre Agassi, completed at 1999 French Open
Roy Emerson, completed at 1964 Wimbledon
Rod Laver, completed at 1962 U.S. National Championships
Don Budge, completed at 1938 French Championships
Fred Perry, completed at 1935 French Championships
Women
Maria Sharapova, completed at 2012 French Open
Serena Williams, completed at 2003 Australian Open
Steffi Graf, completed at 1988 US Open
Martina Navratilova, completed at 1983 US Open
Chris Evert, completed at 1982 Australian Open
Billie Jean King, completed at 1972 French Open
Margaret Court, completed at 1963 Wimbledon
Shirley Fry, completed at 1957 Australian Open
Doris Hart, completed at 1954 US Open
Maureen Connolly, completed at 1953 French Championships
Information from ESPN Research
