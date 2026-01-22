Is this the end? Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis fall short in controversial third-set tiebreak

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- There will be no magical Australian Open run for Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis in 2026, with the nation's most beloved doubles pairing falling agonisingly short in a rollercoaster first round match that wasn't without controversy.

Despite the never-wavering desperate pleas from the capacity Kia Arena crowd, the 'Special Ks', as they've come to be known, struggled to rediscover the spark, and form, that powered their unforgettable 2022 triumph, as fellow Australian wildcards Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans produced some clutch tennis in a third-set tiebreak to send them packing from the tournament.

But the moment that will continue to be discussed came late in the deciding set, with Kokkinakis serving. An automated let call was triggered on a serve both players were convinced had comfortably cleared the net, leaving them visibly confused and frustrated. Kyrgios immediately gestured there was no way the ball had clipped the tape, only to be told by chair umpire Marijana Veljovic that the decision could not be reviewed.

Moments later, in the deciding first-to-10 tiebreak, Kokkinakis finished a point with a smash, only for Kubler to request a video review on the grounds he had reached over the net before making contact with the ball. This time a replay was used, which did in fact show Kokkinakis' racquet had crossed onto the opponents' side of the net before contact, meaning the point was overturned.

Kyrgios was scathing in his assessment of the technology and its inconsistent use during the duo's post-match press conference.

"You know what the issue is. How can you review a ball that's been hit over the net, but you can't review a serve over the net? Doesn't make any f---ing sense. That's why I'm p----d off." he said. "Like, we're playing for millions of dollars. We've been both injured, both trying to get to this stage. Some of these rules are just so, so, so dumb. They don't make sense. Yeah, so how can you not review a let? How can you not review that? How can you not just watch a ball just go over the net? How dumb does that sound? Next question."

On a day that featured 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, back-to-back Australian Open titlist Jannik Sinner, and the ever-intriguing Naomi Osaka, the former world No. 1 who earlier in the week had broken the internet with her lavish walk out fit, it was the Special Ks' doubles match at the modest 5,000-seat Kia Arena which was the hottest ticket in town.

Neither Kyrgios nor Kokkinakis currently hold a rank inside the ATP's top 500, but that didn't stop the crowds from queuing throughout the afternoon. After all, when these two share one side of a tennis court, they routinely provide box office entertainment.

And entertain they did. The match, which lasted almost three hours, had all of the familiar and expected elements we've come to expect. Monstrous serving, ambitious and audacious shot-making, rackets thrown in disgust, and a raucous crowd the players continued to feed off as they gallantly fought back from a set down to up a break of serve in the decider, before eventually falling in that gut-wrenching tiebreak.

But there was a reason neither player had deemed themselves fit enough to compete in singles at this year's Australian Open, injuries having plagued both of their careers of late. Kyrgios has played just seven singles tour matches over the past three years, following multiple wrist and knee surgeries, while Kokkinakis missed almost 12 months of action after undergoing pectoral surgery in February last year.

Yet they still committed to getting the band back together and giving doubles another crack at their home Slam, fully understanding what their mere presence means for each other, the event, and the fans, many of which show up specifically for them.

Unfortunately, the lack of conditioning was evident as the match wore on and both Kyrgios and Kokkinakis continued to commit countless unforced errors, while struggling for consistency with their serves, baseline shots, and touch at the net. They also each endured an injury concern. Kokkinakis battled a right shoulder strain that required several bouts of on-court treatment, while Kyrgios winced on several occasion after landing awkwardly on the left knee that continues to trouble him.

In many ways it was sort of like witnessing an AC/DC concert in 2026. Yeah, you'll get the same familiar classics. And sure, the crowd is guaranteed to be spellbound throughout. But you walk away knowing it's just not quite the same as it once was, and almost certainly never will be again.

"The crowd's incredible. They're phenomenal. It's why we play here. They were getting up and about, but we couldn't get over the line. We were trying to do as much as we could," said Kokkinakis. "Unfortunately they saw probably a couple of shadows of our former selves. That's what's tough. When you know you're not quite there.

"It's annoying because they come out and support. They're phenomenal. They're the best fans in the world. We love playing in front of them. But yeah, unfortunately we're just hobbled, so it kind of sucks."

Hours before the Special Ks were due to walk out to Kia Arena, the stadium was already packed to the gills witnessing retiring veteran Stan Wawrinka's epic five-set triumph over Arthur Gea in what was the longest match of the tournament to date at four hours and 33 minutes. But for the majority in attendance, this was just the entree. That alone says everything you need to know about the unique pull Kyrgios and Kokkinakis hold over the Australian tennis fans.

After all, their 2022 title run was one of the most significant moments at the tournament in years. It was both chaotic and joyful, a magical fortnight that inspired a new generation of fans who suddenly care about the sport. Fans who know they're not only lining up for tennis, but genuine theatre.

Doubles isn't supposed to feel like this. Early-round matches aren't supposed to generate this kind of anticipation and excitement. And yet whenever Kyrgios and Kokkinakis are on court, the tournament, and the vibe inside Melbourne Park, suddenly shifts up a gear.

They may have been left defeated and their futures, both individually and as a team, in limbo, but it feels somewhat secondary to the broader fact they continue to be the biggest drawcard in Australian tennis.