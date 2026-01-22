Djokovic easily advances to third round of Australian Open

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Novak Djokovic dropped a service game for the first time in this Australian Open and then didn't lose another point against Francesco Maestrelli, advancing to the third round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win Thursday.

It was Djokovic's 399th win in a Grand Slam singles match, leaving the 24-time major just one more to be the first player ever to reach 400.

The break of serve, in the sixth game of the third set, was almost like a rehearsal for later matches. He followed a second serve to the net but then missed the volley to give it up.

It stung the 38-year-old Djokovic, a noted perfectionist. He broke Maestrelli at love in the next game to take a 5-2 lead, smacking the last ball into the net after the Italian, ranked No. 141, hit a groundstroke long.

He held at love in an eight-point roll to finish things off. Djokovic is in Australia seeking an 11th title at Melbourne Park and a 25th major overall, which would make him the most decorated tennis player of all time.

"I didn't know much about him until yesterday," Djokovic said of the 23-year-old Maestrelli, who went through qualifying to make his debut in a Grand Slam main draw. "Nevertheless, respect is always there. I don't underestimate anyone.

"He's got a big serve. He's got a big game. He's lacking experience on the big stage but he's got the game to go high."

Eighth-seeded Ben Shelton, a semifinalist here last year, reached the third round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Dane Sweeny, the Australian qualifier who ended the 39-year-old Gael Monfils' farewell trip to Melbourne Park in the first round.

Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti beat fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Later Thursday, Jannik Sinner will continue his bid for a third straight Australian title when he takes on local wild-card entry James Duckworth in the first night match on Rod Laver Arena.

