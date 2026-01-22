Stan Wawrinka makes rare Slam third round for a 40-year-old

Open Extended Reactions

Stan Wawrinka had to dig deep to beat Arthur Gea in a 4½-hour, five-set epic to become the first man 40 or older to reach the third round of a Grand Slam since the 1978 Australian Open.

Fittingly, it was the longest match at the 2026 Australian Open, Wawrinka's last at Melbourne Park.

The 2014 champion and a three-time major winner, Wawrinka held it together while 21-year-old qualifier Gea struggled with cramps in the fifth set's 10-point tiebreaker, hanging on for a 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) win Thursday.

At 40 years, 310 days, Wawrinka was the first 40-plus man to go this far at a major since Australian great Ken Rosewall did it 48 years ago at the age of 44.

The Swiss veteran announced last month that this year would be his last on the elite tour.

It was the 49th time Wawrinka has contested a five-set match at a Grand Slam, more than any other player. Asked in an on-court interview how he felt after 4 hours, 33 minutes on court, Wawrinka said, "Exhausted!"

"As I told you, it's my last Australian Open, so I'm trying to last as long as possible," he said, telling the crowd, "Not only I had fun, but you gave me so much energy. I'm not young anymore, so I need the extra."

Asked how he might recover before a third-round meeting with No. 9 Taylor Fritz, Wawrinka recalled a spectator dropping a beer earlier in the match and thought he'd raise a glass.

"I'll pick up a beer," he said. "I deserve one!"

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.