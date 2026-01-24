Australian Open live: Sinner loses first set to little-known American

Jessica Pegula puts on a dominant performance against Oksana Selekhmeteva to advance at the Australian Open. (0:32)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- It's Day 7 at the Australian Open, and third-round action continues on what is a scorching summer day in Melbourne.

The mercury is expected to hit a whopping 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit), meaning there's a serious chance we could see play suspended under the tournament's extreme heat policy.

The action on the court will be just as hot; two-time defending champ Jannik Sinner and 10-time winner here Novak Djokovic will be on action, as will top ranked Americans Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz, and Ben Shelton.

Stay tuned as ESPN's team of reporters bring you all the latest news, results, match schedules, and more from Day 7 at the Australian Open.