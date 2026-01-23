Matches to start early at Australian Open because of heat

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Play will begin an hour earlier than usual at the Australian Open on Saturday because of high temperatures expected later in the day at Melbourne Park.

Third-round matches on the main show courts will start at 10:30 a.m. local time, a half-hour after play begins on outside courts.

"The temperature is expected to climb to the low 30s (Celsius) by the middle of the day, and peak in the late afternoon," the tournament said in a statement.

"Everyone coming to the AO should prepare for the heat and take advantage of the increased shade and cooling areas across the site."

The temperature could hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) by late afternoon, according to the Australian government's weather service.

The tournament has used an extreme heat protocol since 2019, allowing for extra breaks for players and suspension of matches if a combination of air temperature, radiant heat, humidity and wind speed reach set thresholds.