Croatia's Jana Fett suspended under anti-doping program

LONDON -- Croatian tennis player Jana Fett has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for "three prohibited substances," the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.

The 29-year-old Fett, who is ranked No. 189 in the world, provided a testing sample while competing in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs in Croatia in November.

"Players have the right to appeal the imposition of their provisional suspension before an independent tribunal chair. To date, Fett has not appealed," the ITIA said in a statement.

Fett, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 97 in late October 2017, has not addressed the allegation on her social media channels.